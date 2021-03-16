Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -219.63 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

