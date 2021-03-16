Cassia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises about 1.1% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000.

Shares of VFVA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.16. 11,386 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34.

