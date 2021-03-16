Cassia Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 224,533 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 224,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,481,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,848,000 after purchasing an additional 743,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after purchasing an additional 478,531 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,964,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 237,334 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.98. 4,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,560. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04.

