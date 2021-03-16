Cassia Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,931,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 19.3% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,879,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,360,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,040,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,821,000 after acquiring an additional 52,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,414 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day moving average is $157.05. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

