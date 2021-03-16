Cassia Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.10 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 3.0% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $72.95. 537,939 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.21. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

