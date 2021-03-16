Cassia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May accounts for about 1.3% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,838. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04.

