Cassia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $8.09 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,494,000 after buying an additional 29,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,960,000 after buying an additional 1,429,268 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,655,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,954,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.91. 93,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $96.93.

