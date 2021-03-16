Cassia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 362,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,638,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 23.8% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.61. 2,795,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.