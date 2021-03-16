Cassia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,000. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 6.8% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned 0.36% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,645. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $137.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.39 and its 200 day moving average is $112.78.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.