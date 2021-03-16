Castweet Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $84,375.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Castweet has a market capitalization of $269,921.23 and $84,375.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.64 or 0.00881820 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000118 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00100240 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Castweet Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

