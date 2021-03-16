Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading 5.3% Higher on Earnings Beat

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.15. 2,350,073 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,752,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 955,751 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 620,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 533,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $430.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

