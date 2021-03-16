Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $59,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.19. The stock had a trading volume of 94,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,724. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.