Cavalier Investments LLC Takes Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Global X SuperDividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDIV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 31,926 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 35,427 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $14.03.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.