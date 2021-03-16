cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Down 7.1%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.06. 670,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,338,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get cbdMD alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter.

In other cbdMD news, CEO Raymond Scott Coffman sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 42,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $192,772.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 484,003 shares of company stock worth $2,093,436.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YCBD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in cbdMD during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in cbdMD during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in cbdMD by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD during the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.