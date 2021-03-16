CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells $553,758.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Chris Spurio sold 16,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $553,758.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chris Spurio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CBIZ alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Chris Spurio sold 37,784 shares of CBIZ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,265,764.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. 4,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CBIZ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.