CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574,897 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of CBRE Group worth $58,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.57. 10,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,519. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

