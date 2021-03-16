CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. AJO LP increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 543.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 384,011 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CDK Global by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after purchasing an additional 296,308 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CDK Global by 146.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 258,893 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CDK Global by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 194,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,221,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. CDK Global’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

