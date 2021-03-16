CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $171,008.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00048941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00653314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00070991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026060 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00035583 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

