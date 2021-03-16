Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the February 11th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

CE stock opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $152.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average is $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $207,356,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Celanese by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 149,474 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

