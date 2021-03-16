Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. Analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cellectis by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 500,367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

