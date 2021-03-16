Celo (CELO) Price Hits $3.76 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Celo has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $3.76 or 0.00006659 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $693.13 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.93 or 0.00455265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00057507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00111329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00073206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.53 or 0.00564415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

