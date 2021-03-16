Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) were down 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 1,890,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,893,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cemtrex from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.