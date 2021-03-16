Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.52.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

