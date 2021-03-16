Centaur (CNTR) Trading 56.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $19.42 million and $1.15 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00455494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00107498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00071559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.05 or 0.00569434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.