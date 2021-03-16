Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNC opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

