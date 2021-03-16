Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.36. 1,020,208 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 316,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 753,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 497.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.