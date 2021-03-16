Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 2,022 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CQE)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd.

