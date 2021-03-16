Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CEO Sells $997,876.66 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $997,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cerus stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 1,434,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 1,402,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cerus by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 135,342 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 44,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Cerus by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,029,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

