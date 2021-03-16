Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman Sells 37,149 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $237,010.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CERS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. 1,650,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,289. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after buying an additional 1,434,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after buying an additional 1,402,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,674,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,029,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 404,686 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

