Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman Sells 37,149 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $237,010.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CERS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. 1,650,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,289. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.37.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.
About Cerus
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
