CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Trading 1.2% Higher

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €122.20 ($143.76) and last traded at €121.00 ($142.35). 13,671 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €119.60 ($140.71).

CWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €111.87 and a 200-day moving average of €97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $871.34 million and a P/E ratio of 22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.