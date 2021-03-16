CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Up 36.6% in February

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the February 11th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of CF stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CF Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

