CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.52

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.52 and last traded at $81.40, with a volume of 7437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.76.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

