Chainlink (LINK) Reaches Market Cap of $11.46 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $27.74 or 0.00048901 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $11.46 billion and $1.18 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00651130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025757 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035397 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,009,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

