ChainX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $90.60 million and $1.31 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.73 or 0.00020970 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.24 or 0.00456239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00064126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00123874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.66 or 0.00558879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

