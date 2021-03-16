Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Update

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of CHRA stock remained flat at $$3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. 25,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $116.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
Charah Solutions Company Profile
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
