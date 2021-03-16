Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.56

Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.56 ($0.12), but opened at GBX 9.08 ($0.12). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 9.54 ($0.12), with a volume of 727,167 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of £37.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

