Charles L. King Sells 1,000 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EVRG traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.62. 42,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,714. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Evergy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

