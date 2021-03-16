Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $78,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,738,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $3,221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $14.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $639.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,891. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $617.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.