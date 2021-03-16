Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 119,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,044,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $16.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $641.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.63. The stock has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

