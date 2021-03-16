Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $14.30 on Tuesday, hitting $639.30. 76,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $617.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $6,775,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

