Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 228.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,577 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $117.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.99. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.41 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

