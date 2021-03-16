Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 580,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 966,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

CEMI has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.05.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. Analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

