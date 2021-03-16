Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

CHMI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 229,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,165. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

