CHI Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,679,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,312,000. Oncorus accounts for approximately 15.3% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.43% of Oncorus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONCR. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth about $2,450,000.

Shares of Oncorus stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.91. Oncorus, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. will post -8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONCR shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oncorus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

