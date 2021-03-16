CHI Advisors LLC Has $17.27 Million Stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Akouos makes up 4.9% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Akouos worth $17,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Akouos by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Akouos by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Akouos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,577,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,278. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85. Akouos, Inc. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $30.67.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

