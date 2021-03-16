CHI Advisors LLC Has $24.85 Million Holdings in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Freeline Therapeutics makes up about 7.0% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 5.25% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $24,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRLN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of FRLN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

