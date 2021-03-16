CHI Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,168 shares during the quarter. Ovid Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.5% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVID. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 13,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,501. The stock has a market cap of $262.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

