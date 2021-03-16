CHI Advisors LLC Sells 13,721 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

CHI Advisors LLC reduced its position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the period. Inozyme Pharma makes up 5.8% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 4.26% of Inozyme Pharma worth $20,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth $5,164,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,324,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,984,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

In other Inozyme Pharma news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $7,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,194,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,081,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of INZY stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,065. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.