Chiliz (CHZ) Price Up 103.7% This Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $2.80 billion and approximately $1.99 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 103.7% against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00049642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.58 or 0.00652325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00026054 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035134 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,664,720 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

