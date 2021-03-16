China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,691,500 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 11th total of 5,887,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 565.6 days.

OTCMKTS SNPMF remained flat at $$0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

